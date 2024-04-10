Atto has announced a strategic partnership with FICO for the UK market. This partnership will enable UK lenders to easily integrate Open Banking data into the credit scoring process.
Atto and FICO are combining their expertise to deliver transaction-based scores that rank-order consumers’ risk by analysing up-to-date consumer-permissioned current account and tradeline transaction data. The combination of Atto’s Open Banking technology and FICO’s rich heritage in transaction data analytics can provide lenders with predictive models built on Open Banking data for more targeted risk decisioning. Both companies have extensive experience with Open Banking data; FICO has built scoring models using Open Banking data for other markets since 2018.
Atto delivers a suite of predictive models to empower risk management
Atto offers a range of insights that gives risk managers a detailed view of customer spending, saving and earning.
Clare McCaffery, CCO at Atto, said: “We are excited to join forces with FICO to bring transaction-based predictive models to the forefront of the credit risk industry. Risk managers can leverage these scores informed by Open Banking transactional data, giving them a to-the-second view of their customers. We’re delighted to be pushing the world of credit risk forward alongside FICO.”
The Atto Open Banking score, developed by FICO, can enable lenders to enhance their risk management strategies and drive greater efficiency in lending processes. By leveraging up-to-date Open Banking transaction insights, lenders can improve customer acquisition, manage portfolios to greater performance, and mitigate risks to achieve sustainable growth.
Alexandre Graff, global head of Global Partners & Alliances at FICO, commented: “This partnership represents a powerful combination of industry-leading expertise and cutting-edge technology, which can dramatically improve UK lenders’ ability to serve their customers with the right products and offers. Together, Atto and FICO are committed to empowering lenders with the tools they need to compete and grow their business.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData