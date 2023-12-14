Fibocom propels digitalisation of smart industry terminals. Source: Shutterstock.com

Fibocom has announced the fulfillment of its PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) capability for industry customers. This will allow Fibocom to propel digitisation for customers in the field of smart payment, industrial handheld, connected AI camera, commercial display and intelligent service robotics, amongst other. Encompassing hardware design, MD & ID evaluation, algorithm migration & integration, certification, and software application support, the comprehensive PCBA solution drastically expedites the commercialisation of customers’ smart devices.

Ralph Zhao, VP of MC BU at Fibocom, said: “Driven by the surge in digital transformation across industries, the demand for higher product quality, efficiency, time-to-market, cost-effectiveness, and software-hardware services is burgeoning. Leveraging Fibocom’s rich experience in the vertical markets and industry know-how accumulated for more than 24 years, the PCBA solutions are positioned to accelerate digitalisation across industries with tailored, high-performance integration. We are confident in assisting our customers to win the market sectors in smart retail, PoC, and wearable cameras through a comprehensive of innovative solutions.”

Fibocom to reduce complexity for PoC manufacturers

Smart payment terminals are evolving into highly integrated devices that adopt various exterior layouts and support rich payment methods such as contactless, QR codes, card payments, etc. Fibocom provides a tailor-made PCBA solution that enables reliable wireless connectivity for POS terminals and supports 720/1080P HD touchscreens with a powerful CPU integrated. In addition to the support of the Android operating system, it allows retailers to upgrade the software through the entire product life cycle and develop the industry applications continuously.

Addressing the requirements for PoC terminal devices, Fibocom offers a comprehensive PCBA solution to reduce the complexity for PoC manufacturers at the early stage of product design. Integrating the cellular capability, multimedia functions, communication protocols, operating systems, and GNSS into the PCBA at a compact size, significantly expedites the timeline of the IoT project, reduces development complexities, and achieves faster time-to-market.

