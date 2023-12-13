Fibank launches Visa Platinum Business Debit Card. Source: Shutterstock.com

Fibank (First Investment Bank) has launched Visa Platinum Business Debit, a new card product suitable for business customers. The cards are designed for managing company funds and bring a number of privileges to customers. These include privileges such as cash back, travel insurance with comfortable coverage when travelling abroad, exclusive services and other benefits.

Bulgaria-based Fibank has already issued corporate Visa Business Debit cards in each of its branches in Sofia and across the country. The cards can be issued to the manager of the specific company and to those authorised by the company. They are free of charge for issuance and upon payment in commercial establishments in Bulgaria and abroad. This new release is a continuation of Visa and Fibank’s relationship. In 2021, Fibank enabled its customers to use Google Pay through Visa cards.

Fibank customers to get further benefits

With Visa Platinum Business Debit, paying company expenses is fast and secure, making control and accounting significantly easier. On business trips, employees with business debit cards from Fibank can pay flexibly, and reporting to management is just a matter of a few clicks. In case the card is lost or stolen, the preservation of the funds in the account is ensured by reporting this fact to the bank. Cards are cancelled and replaced quickly, with secure and fast account access being provided immediately.

Visa Platinum Business Debit cards provide participation in a cash back program. This involves reimbursement of 0.2% of the turnover made every six months, upon reaching a turnover of at least BGN 10,000 ATM. Money transfer and gambling transactions are excluded from the turnover. They have travel insurance when travelling abroad from Generali with coverage up to $15,000. In addition, Fibank customers can benefit from access to business airport lounges with the Lounge Key program and special offers for various hotel discounts worldwide.

