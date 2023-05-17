The deal will enable Fabrick’s Payment Orchestra to adopt Judopay’s expertise in its digital commerce processes, providing better payment solutions, processes and check-out experiences for merchants and customers.

In addition, the acquisition will see the Open Finance provider step up its expansion into the UK market, where GlobalData analysts expect the number of transactions to reach 39.8bn by 2026.

Paolo Zaccardi, CEO and co-founder of Fabrick, said: “We are excited to begin this new journey with Judopay. Their expertise and visionary mindset are essential for those who, like us, strive to create a new industry built on digitalisation and the growth of companies in an array of industries.

“This milestone with Judopay also represents an important marker in Fabrick’s journey to becoming a market leader in the UK with a robust pan-European presence”, Zaccardi continued. “The UK remains a significant financial hub and world economy, and by deepening our penetration into this market, Fabrick underscores its ambition to provide innovative Open Payment solutions to customers Europe-wide.”

Fabrick’s Payment Orchestra is a payment orchestration solution designed to optimise payment processing at each stage of the payment flow.

Judopay: Company profile

Judopay is a mobile payment platform based in London. The company has lately partnered with multiple big names in the big tech and payments sector.

In 2020, it teamed up with Mastercard to enable the Pharmacy Centre – a digital solution for businesses in the pharma sector – to bring its solutions to the front line of prescription and medical distribution.

Jeremy Nicholds, CEO of Judopay, commented on the acquisition as well.

“Joining a company like Fabrick provides a great opportunity for us to enhance our solutions and platform and work with more companies in more markets in Europe”, Nicholds said. “Thanks to the integration of our solution with those of Fabrick, we will be able to find new tools and ideas to support and manage their customers and all merchants.”

Judopay currently handles over 60 million transactions a year worth over €2bn.