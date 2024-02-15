Episode Six joins Mastercard Engage Programme for instalments in Europe. Source: Shutterstock.com

Building upon its initial enrolment in the Mastercard Engage Programme, Episode Six (E6), a provider of enterprise-grade payment processing and ledger infrastructure, has announced it has been selected to join the Mastercard Engage Programme for its instalments solution in Europe.

Despite the challenging economic environment and new regulatory requirements adding pressure to the instalments market, the demand for buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solutions continues to grow.

Therefore, E6 saw an opportunity to leverage its flexible, cloud-native TRITIUM platform to enable incumbent issuers to launch new and modern instalment solutions such as BNPL. These new solutions complement issuers’ current offerings without disrupting services on their existing infrastructures.

In turn, traditional issuers can offer these new instalment solutions to banks, enabling them to provide tailored instalment offerings to their customers, creating new revenue streams. E6 offers a ready-to-launch payment instalment solution that enables BNPL, instalments cards and loans.

Mastercard Engage makes it simple for partners to build, launch and grow payment solutions for Mastercard’s global network of customers and accelerate time to market for product innovation. Mastercard Engage includes a range of partners that each contribute different components and integration capabilities to enable seamless payment experiences. Participants in the Engage program also receive opportunities to boost their growth, gain access to exclusive resources and perks as well as enhance their brand’s visibility.

John Mitchell, CEO & Co-Founder of Episode Six, said: “We’re delighted that Mastercard has decided to include Episode Six’s Buy Now, Pay Later technology on its Mastercard Engage platform. We have strengthened our instalments offering to make it fit-for-purpose for financial institutions, providing a seamless, digital-first instalment lending experience that addresses the needs of their customers. Our inclusion in the Mastercard Engage platform reinforces our commitment to revolutionise the payment landscape and address the evolving needs of the market.”

