Enfuce has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This is a key achievement for Enfuce as it continues to accelerate its expansion across the UK and Europe, where it already holds an EMI licence from the Finnish FSA.
With the FCA’s EMI licence, Enfuce will be able to provide electronic money services as well as card issuing and payment solutions directly to new and existing UK customers. Enfuce will now have full control over the entire payment process, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience and providing its UK clients a comprehensive and complete Enfuce solution, which is even more secure, efficient and scalable.
The announcement marks an important milestone for Enfuce
This announcement comes less than two years after Enfuce’s first launch in the UK in June 2022 and marks an important milestone for the company’s continued expansion into the country. To date, Enfuce has successfully established key strategic partnerships with prominent UK fintech and financial services companies including the leading small business platform, Funding Circle, and UK neo-banking start-up focused on scientific research, Science Card.
Denise Johansson, co-founder and co-CEO of Enfuce Group, commented: “This is a major step forward for Enfuce. Our ambition from the start has been to expand our presence across Europe and the world. The UK is a key market for us in this endeavour. The FCA’s seal of approval is not only a testament to Enfuce’s commitment to uphold the highest regulatory standards, but will also provide us with the market access, operational ownership and flexibility that are necessary for long-term growth and success in the ever-changing payments landscape.”
Monika Liikamaa, co-founder and co-CEO of Enfuce Group, said: “Our Nordic values of collaboration, customer-centricity, and integrity drive our commitment to delivering the best products and services for our clients. With the FCA’s licence we can truly bring the entire Enfuce experience to our current and future partners across the UK to allow them to unlock the full potential of their card payments solutions.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData