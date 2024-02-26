Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced an exclusive, multi-year strategic partnership with Visa.
The new partnership with Visa will strengthen collaboration between Emirates Skywards and co-brand issuer partners across the GCC; enable the loyalty programme to work more closely with its partners on personalisation and data-driven decision making; improve digitisation and innovation; and increase opportunities for more personalised rewards and products on co-brand card propositions.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group, and senior executives from both Emirates and Visa.
The deal could open new opportunities for Emirates Skywards to work closely with financial partners
Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “We’re excited to announce this landmark partnership with Visa, a strategic agreement which will unlock incremental value for our loyal members across the GCC and will tighten our collaboration with our banking partners in the region. This agreement is a major milestone for Emirates Skywards as it continues to lead the industry with innovative digital-first products and experiences.”
Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC at Visa, added: “This multi-year exclusive deal with Emirates Skywards, one of the largest of its kind worldwide and the largest in scale in the region, is a testament to Visa’s global leadership in travel co-brands and a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the payment experience for travelers worldwide. Here in the UAE, our Global Travel Intentions study revealed that 70% of outbound travelers consider digital payments integral to a secure and rewarding travel experience. This large-scale partnership is a step towards fulfilling that need and we are thrilled with this opportunity to work with Emirates in bringing new experiences to Visa cardholders in the UAE and GCC.’’
This strategic partnership between two global brands will drive growth for both organisations; increase investments into the co-brand programme; and open new opportunities for Emirates Skywards to work closely with financial partners across the region. Members will benefit from personalised rewards and enhanced travel opportunities through the optimised use of data, technology, and resources.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData