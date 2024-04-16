Emirates NBD has introduced the ‘Priority Banking Visa Infinite Credit Card’. The card is an offering tailored to its “affluent Priority Banking clientele”.
The proposition launched in collaboration with Visa offers an enhanced value that matches the specific lifestyle needs of high-net-worth customers maintaining an average balance of AED 500,000.
The new proposition offers cardholders exclusive perks
These include complimentary visits to beach clubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It also offers access to wellness spas and gyms across the UAE. Additional card benefits include complimentary concierge service and rounds of golf cross select courses in the UAE.
Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “At Emirates NBD, we continuously strive to innovate and provide tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our discerning clientele. The Emirates NBD Priority Visa Credit Card is a testament to our commitment to excellence, offering exclusive benefits and personalised services to enhance our customers’ lifestyles. With the UAE emerging as an attractive destination for high-net-worth individuals, we view this as an opportunity to further enrich our portfolio and cater to this emerging segment as well.
“Elevating our overall Priority Banking value proposition, this new offering will deliver exceptional value to our affluent client base in the form of distinguished lifestyle benefits and a competitive rewards program.”
Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, commented: “The Emirates NBD Priority Banking Visa Infinite credit card promises premium luxury experiences for high-net-worth individuals in the UAE. The card can be used at any of Visa’s 130 million merchant partner locations worldwide and transactions are protected by Visa’s trusted security technology. This latest launch represents our commitment to innovation and exclusivity, and Visa is delighted to partner with Emirates NBD in bringing this unique proposition to enhance the payment experience for the bank’s affluent customers.”
