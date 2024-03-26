Elavon and Softpay offer SoftPOS solution. Source: Shutterstock.com

Elavon customers across Europe can now accept card payments with only their smartphone after the global acquirer partnered with Copenhagen-based Softpay to offer a SoftPOS payment solution.

The technology allows merchants to turn any Android mobile device into a fully card-present payments terminal by simply downloading an application that integrates with the Elavon payments platform. No additional hardware is needed.

The SoftPOS solution means small and new businesses can start taking payments instantly, granting owners time to focus on other important aspects of running a business.

Hemlata Narasimhan, President in Europe, Elavon, said: “Enabling small business owners to take fast, simple payments to meet the needs’ of their customers and, ultimately, get paid themselves in an efficient manner, is critical to their business growth. Our SoftPOS solution with Softpay does that.”

Elavon and Softpay teamed up after seeing a huge demand for a product like this

The global acquiring capabilities of Elavon differentiated it from other local payment providers, giving technology partners and resellers the ability to scale and grow globally. Elavon has payment technology partners and sales operations in all major European regions, including offices in Oslo and Gothenburg, with multi-language customer support, and offers more than 130 currencies and settlement capabilities.

Martin Lansinger, Head of Sales, Nordics for Elavon, added: “Partnerships are fundamental to providing our technology partners and resellers with the solutions they need to meet the needs of their customers. We’re pleased to work with Softpay on this solution, which will give small businesses across Europe the necessary tools to grow.”

Ivan Sandqvist, Softpay co-founder, commented: “We’re proud to be partnering with Elavon to deliver our Softpay SoftPOS solution to payment technology partners and payment resellers. Our Softpay app with Elavon’s merchant services enables these partners to deliver a revolutionary payment solution, completely off the shelf without the need of expensive traditional payment terminals to their merchants.”