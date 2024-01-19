Rangers Football Club have announced a partnership with Ebury that will see one of the fastest-growing global fintech companies become the club’s Official FX Transfer partner.
This new partnership encompasses a range of benefits for both Ebury and Rangers, which includes Ebury providing comprehensive solutions for Rangers’ global finance operations. The partnership will run until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.
Chief Commercial Officer at Rangers Football Club, Karim Virani, commented: “Ebury is a hugely innovative and rapidly growing global financial services firm which we are extremely proud to partner with. Our plans working alongside them as a club, but also to support the local business network in Scotland, are extremely exciting and we’re very much looking forward to bringing this partnership to life.”
Ebury continues to grow its sports portfolio
With this new deal, Rangers become the latest club in Ebury’s recent trend of forming sporting partnerships. Ebury has existing partnerships in the world of football. It has existing sponsorship deals with Fulham, PSV Eindhoven, Stade de Reims, Standard Liege and Parma. Additionally, Ebury sponsored the Jacksonville Jaguars during the NFL team’s trip to London in 2023, where it played games at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. With Rangers becoming the latest addition to Ebury’s growing Sports portfolio, Ebury could continue to add more teams to this roster in the near future.
Phil Monkhouse, Ebury UK Country Manager, spoke positively about the deal with Rangers. He said: “Today marks a notable milestone in Ebury’s expansion into Scotland as we proudly announce our role as the official FX transfer partner of Rangers FC. Partnering with Rangers is a testament to our commitment to the local community. Rangers’ sense of tradition, competitive spirit and incredible fan base is why we’re not just sponsors; we’re fans, dedicated to the development and success of Scottish businesses.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData