Ebury’s “Mass Payments” solution will help ABN Australia streamline its end-to-end payroll and employer-of-record services, allowing employees to receive funds in multiple international currencies.

Owain Walters, global managing director of Ebury Mass Payments, commented: “We are delighted to be working with ABN Australia to provide an enhanced and versatile payroll and employer-of-record service for their global clientele. ABN Australia’s reputation in this sector, alongside our breadth of experience and knowledge of payment solutions, indicates the strength and fruitfulness of this partnership.

Ebury Mass Payments offers payment solutions to various businesses, including insurance providers, payroll providers, and other financial institutions. Its solution enables clients to pay in over 200 countries across over 130 currencies. Ebury has transacted over $21bn in the last 12 months.

In April 2020, Santander bought a 50.1% majority stake in the platform for £350m. The acquisition aligned with the bank’s strategy to equip SMEs with the tools required to expand globally.

Aaron Garry, managing director of ABN Australia, also welcomed the partnership with Ebury.

“We are very excited to be working with Ebury’s Mass Payments division, using their end-to-end international payroll payment solutions to optimise our clients’ international transactions and ensure their needs are met as efficiently as possible”, Garry Ebury seemed like the obvious partner for helping us achieve these goals, and we are delighted to be collaborating with them to expand and streamline our services.”