Dynamic Yield by Mastercard unveils Shopping Muse. Source: Shutterstock.com

Dynamic Yield by Mastercard has announced Shopping Muse, an advanced generative AI tool that looks to change how consumers search for and discover products in a retailer’s digital catalogue.

Shopping Muse re-creates the in-store, human experience by translating consumers’ colloquial language into product recommendations, complete with suggestions for coordinating products and accessories. Consumers can use Shopping Muse to explore modern aesthetics, trending looks, dress codes, and unconventional search terms like ‘cottagecore’ or ‘beach formal’ with ease. Shopping Muse recommendations match an individual consumer’s unique profile, intent, and affinity, and builds on the conversation’s context over time to deliver results that perfectly match even the most eccentric query. Underpinned by Dynamic Yield’s personalisation capabilities, the solution combines contextual and behavioural insights to produce recommendations that are informed by the retailer’s keywords, visual cues, and the consumer’s own affinity.

Raj Seshadri, President of Data & Services at Mastercard, said: “Solutions like Shopping Muse are the next natural step in the retail revolution and are core to putting the consumer back at the centre of the journey. At Mastercard, we’re putting technology and machine learning to work to deliver better outcomes for both brand and consumer.”

Shopping Muse looks to reduce customer frustration

In addition to helping shoppers search by phrase, Shopping Muse can reduce frustration by helping consumers find the perfect item even when they don’t know how to properly describe it in words. Using integrated advanced image recognition tools, retailers can recommend relevant products based on visual similarities to others, even if they lack the right technical tags. The tool also takes into account the shopper’s affinity, based on session browsing history or past purchases, to better estimate future buying intent. With an understanding of the consumer’s affinity and the context of broader collective behaviour, the retailer can ensure the suggested items are complementary, not redundant.



Ori Bauer, CEO of Dynamic Yield by Mastercard, commented: “Personalisation gives people the shopping experiences they want, and AI-driven innovation is the key to unlocking immersive and tailored online shopping. By harnessing the power of generative AI in Shopping Muse, we’re meeting the consumer’s standards and making shopping smarter and more seamless than ever.”

