Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has launched SHAMS Credit Card in partnership with Visa. The SHAMS Visa credit card is tailored to the needs of every segment, including the affluent and emerging affluent. The card offers a comprehensive suite of daily relevance and lifestyle benefits. This includes 5% back on dining spends, 5% back on travel expenditures, complimentary Fitness First access, Costa Coffee, golf rounds, valet parking and more.
SHAMS cardholders can also collect Wala’a rewards on their spends, with the flexibility to redeem them against flights, hotels, cash, retail transactions, and many other options. Wala’a rewards can also be exchanged for Etihad Guest Miles and gift vouchers. In addition to this, as part of the launch, customers can earn 20% back on various merchant spending for the first 3 months and a complimentary Traveler Pass membership with buy-one-get-one-free offers across 3000+ merchants when they apply for the card.
SHAMS card promises to be “all-in-one unified powerhouse”
Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer, DIB, said: “In partnership with Visa, we have been able to develop a truly innovative credit card that merges the very best benefits, complimentary services, and rewards in an “All-in-One” unified powerhouse in your wallet, the SHAMS card. With an unparalleled bouquet of perks and benefits, SHAMS is your doorway to lifestyle heaven. Multiple plastics for different benefits are now a thing of the past, as we, at DIB, are offering customers ‘The only card they need’ for an elevated financial experience and unmatched offerings.
“For the first time, customers can take advantage of all of the popular credit card benefits, such as free airport transfer, airport lounge access, redeemable rewards for flights, hotels, cashback, vouchers, shopping to name a few, in addition to a vast array of complimentary experiences for day-to-day living, like free rounds of golf, going to the gym or grabbing a coffee. Just maintain a minimum spend and all that could be free, for the rest of your life.”
