Dubai Duty Free has announced a partnership with Alipay+ to power a travel and checkout experience for international visitors. Consumers from South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Mongolia, Italy, Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao are now able to access promotions and pay with their home digital apps at duty-free stores at Dubai and Al Maktoum International airports.
Dubai Duty Free is among the latest retailers and tourism facilities that leverage Alipay+ cross-border payment technology and marketing solutions to boost convenience and efficiency for international visitors.
Alipay+ joins a host of other payment options at Dubai Duty Free
Through simple integration, Alipay+ e-wallet and bank partners that are accepted across the UAE include Alipay, AlipayHK, MPay (Macao SAR, China), GCash from the Philippines, Kakao Pay, Naver Pay and Toss Pay from South Korea, OCBC from Singapore, TrueMoney from Thailand, Hipay from Mongolia and Tinaba from Italy.
Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin commented: “At Dubai Duty Free, we strive to provide a convenient and excellent shopping experience for our customers. We are therefore very excited about this partnership with Alipay+ to provide a seamless travel and checkout experience for them. For key travelers from Asia and Europe, it is of great advantage to be able to use their choice of payment, which they already use at home, without any exchange of cash.”
Guoming Cheng, general manager of Ant Group in Europe and Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to launch Alipay+ cross-border payment technology and marketing solutions at fast-growing global retailers like Dubai Duty Free to support convenient digital payment options so that international passengers can enjoy a seamless experience just the same way they do at home. From Dubai taxis to Dubai Duty Free and more tourism facilities, we are looking forward to upgrading the checkout experience across the region and support the growth of smart travel.”
