Dojo has been granted its e-money licence (EMI) from the Central Bank of Ireland. This will enable the payment provider to bring its payment technology to Ireland. The business provides in-person and digital payment solutions and will make Ireland its European headquarters. In doing so it will look to support Irish businesses to capitalise on the fast-growing experience economy in the market.
In the UK market, Dojo has achieved significant growth in its customer base. Its has reported revenues of €278m (£241m) in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023. These figures represent a 48% year-on-year growth versus €188m (£163m) in 2022.
The fintech company serves over 150,000 UK businesses. This ranges from small, often family-run businesses through to some of the biggest high street names. Dojo has ambitions to replicate its success in supporting business growth in the UK across Ireland and the EU.
Last year, Dojo processed over 1.6bn transactions in the UK, representing over €38bn (£33bn) in card volume, demonstrating the positive impact its cloud-native payments infrastructure is having on its customer base.
“we seek to bring the growth and success Dojo has had in the UK to Ireland”
This year, Dojo launched the Dojo Pocket, a small payment device designed to be carried around in a server’s apron or pocket. The fintech believes that this device can save up to four minutes, and contributes positively to customers’ experiences in restaurants and bars.
Dojo is a trading name of Paymentsense Ireland Limited. John Irwin, CEO of Paymentsense Ireland Limited spoke positively about the announcement. He said: “We’re delighted to be granted our Irish EMI licence, a significant milestone as we seek to bring the growth and success Dojo has had in the UK to Ireland. Dojo’s market growth in the UK speaks volumes about our relentless focus on our customers, innovation, and empowering hard-working businesses to focus on the things that really matter to them.
“Our leading, cloud-native payment platform and data-driven insights empower businesses to thrive in the Experience Economy. Our success in the UK, built on customer obsession and innovative technology, will now extend to Ireland and other EU countries in the future.”