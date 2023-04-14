In addition, dLocal’s solution enables the platform to accept payments on behalf of its users, as well as split payments between them, deduct costs and hold funds until payout. Customers can move funds within the platform to debit or credit funds.

“We have started a promising journey in Argentina. dLocal brings a flexible product and a willingness to continue developing features our merchants need. This flexibility can also be a lever to potentially expand our partnership to other markets such as Mexico and Brazil”, said Rodrigo Rivera, CSO of Nuvemshop, an e-commerce platform in Latin America.

dLocal for Platforms, initially launched for a handful of customers, provides scalable, secure and seamless solutions catered to different business models from emerging markets.

It uses API integration, which allows users to pay in local currency and distribute and split payments between them.

The new solution will benefit online marketplaces, ride-sharing companies, eCommerce and social media platforms and ads, said Federico Mazzoli, vice president of Product at dLocal.

“We developed dLocal for Platforms as a white-label payment solution”, according to Mazzoli. “Everyone selling their services or products on a platform relies on receiving their payment in due time and order. That’s where we step in to sort the challenges they face when offering a convenient and local checkout experience for both sellers and customers. No need to connect to hundreds of different processors and way less hassle when making payments to other merchants or sellers.”