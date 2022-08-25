Digiseq, AdornPay to debut wearable payments tech in Netherlands

Digiseq joins forces with AdornPay to deliver wearable payments in the Netherlands. Credit: Angus Gray on Unsplash.

Digiseq has forged an alliance with AdornPay to launch its wearable payment products in the Dutch market for the first time.

The partnership will leverage Digiseq’s contactless payment technology to roll out new payments product to the Dutch market.

The products, according to the partners, will combine ‘fashion’ and ‘functionality’ to debut ethically produced wearable items, enabling users to pay for their purchases with ‘speed and security’.

AdornPay creates wearables such as watch straps, key rings and bracelets, using recycled silver and gold.

Naturally tanned chemical-free leather is used by the company to produce its sustainable wearable devices.

Digiseq’s technology will offer provisions for the users to install a chip inside the wearable item, enabling users to make payments just like a contactless card with security of NFC-enabled mobile payments.

The company noted that its Manage Mii mobile app will allow customers to register and activate their own devices.

The app can also be white-labelled with the clients’ branding, making it as a payments partner that cannot be seen.

Digiseq co-founder and global ambassador Terrie Smith said: “Combining the convenience of contactless payment with secure digital ID to protect against lost and stolen cards, fraud and ID theft, results in an all-in-one payment solution that goes wherever the user goes, with no PIN required, and real-time tracking for added security.

“This delivers huge benefits to brands looking to streamline costs and incentivise more daily transactions.

“With our technology being used to great effect by globally recognised names, including the world-renowned Roland-Garros tennis tournament, designer Philippe Starck and ABN Amro, the past 12 months have been an incredibly exciting time for DIGISEQ. The partnership with AdornPay is the icing on the cake.”