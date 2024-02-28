DCB Bank to implement NPST’s Online Dispute Resolution. Source: Shutterstock.com

Indian banking and payment services provider, NPST, has announced it has secured a contract for its Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) solution from DCB Bank. DCB Bank will implement NPST’s Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) to streamline customer complaint addressal, enhance efficiency and rationalise operational and compliance costs.

In today’s payments ecosystem marked by multiple digital channels and growing transaction volumes, efficient dispute management processes are an integral component of payment processing capabilities. Transactional disputes, including failed or pending payments, can significantly impact customer perceptions of service quality and their overall lifetime value. Moreover, with recent regulatory directives from the Reserve Bank of India tightening timelines for dispute resolution, the pressure on banks to deliver swift resolution for customer complaints, has never been greater.

DCB Bank hopes to enhance productivity by 30%

NPST’s ODR, a digital platform for prompt remediation of transactional disputes and customer complaints, enables DCB Bank to uphold high standards of customer service and transparency. An omni-channel solution, NPST ODR interfaces with all customer transactional channels, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, IMPS, UPI, NEFT, and RTGS and provides a centralised system to monitor and address customer disputes efficiently. ODR manages the complete dispute life cycle, enabling DCB Bank to effectively handle issues such as missing or delayed payments and credits.

By adopting an integrated operating model for dispute classification and resolution, DCB Bank stands to benefit from enhanced productivity, potentially up to 30% and more. Additionally, the bank can potentially reduce financial losses and regulatory risks, boosting operational excellence and efficiency.

Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-founder and CEO, NPST, said: “We are delighted to announce the win with DCB Bank, reaffirming our commitment to delivering relevant innovation and sustained value to banks and their customers in the digital payment ecosystem. NPST’s Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) solution aligns with DCB Bank’s customer-centric ethos, ensuring safe and secure payments while fostering loyalty-building interactions and driving productivity and cost savings.”

The solution ingests complaints from the customer’s preferred channel, and provides real-time visibility into dispute status through dashboards, alerts, and an extensive audit trail, reducing the time and stress involved in the dispute process for customers and banks. A modern, low-code platform enables DCB Bank to swiftly update dispute management workflows and incorporate changes in regulatory mandates, ensuring compliance while optimising efficiency and customer satisfaction.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download