Curve releases its first ever credit card in the UK. Source: Shutterstock.com

Curve is rolling out its first ever credit card, which comes with all the usual abilities. Curve consolidates all of a customer’s debit and credit cards into one card and app. But with the new card, Curve promises greater security and flexibility. Customers link their existing cards to a digital Curve Wallet and whichever card they select in the app is then charged when they use their Curve credit card to pay.

Now that Curve is now a credit card, all eligible purchases will benefit from section 75 protection. Section 75 is the gold standard in customer protection and makes this new card a safe method to pay.

When buying something costing between £100 and £30,000 on the credit card, the card company is legally obliged to come to the rescue if there’s a problem. This can be for a broken or faulty product, or an order that never arrives. This protection is not typically available for debit cards. But the new card boasts the benefit of having section 75 protection whether you use a credit or debit card.

Other perks of Curve’s new card

Curve also took the chance to introduce some new benefits to its product, namely its credit offering, Curve Flex. With the new Curve credit card, Curve customers will have the power to reduce their borrowing costs and increase their rewards with Flex. With Flex, Curve customers can split almost any future or past purchases into monthly installments with just a tap. Curve plans to expand Flex benefits, introducing the ability to refinance expensive credit card debt with a lower cost amortised loan. It will also introduce the option to move your entire balance to 0% balance transfer cards.

The new Curve credit card also allows customers to put a deposit down with their Curve credit card at hotels and car rental companies. This can be done even if a debit card is selected as the payment card in the app or their balance is insufficient for the deposit. Other Curve benefits like cashback, Go Back in Time, Smart Rules, Zero FX, and Anti-Embarrassment Mode will all remain available on Curve.

