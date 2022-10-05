Curve and Fidesmo partner on wearable payments

The new partnership is based on Curve’s presence through EEA. Credit: Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

British financial super app Curve has forged an alliance with Sweden’s Fidesmo to explore the increasing popularity of wearable payment devices.

As part of the tie-up, Curve users in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA) will be able to add several payment cards to Fidesmo partner devices, including rings, bracelets, keyrings, watches, and pens.

The users will also be able to pay for their purchases at contactless terminals.

The partnership is based on Curve’s presence through EEA and the company’s capability to connect consumer’s bank cards in one place.

In addition, the companies will enable more than 400 million consumers across Europe to avail new contactless payment technologies through the partnership.

Through the latest alliance, Curve aims to simplify consumer’s finance management practices.

Curve chief technology officer Eric Molitor said: “Fidesmo is an essential partner meeting the exponential growth and demand of customers to pay by watch, ring and new wearable categories.

“As this market grows, Curve will continue working closely with Fidesmo to bring in new manufacturers and provide customers with unique experiences.”

Fidesmo uses near-field communication (NFC) technology to offer contactless solutions to its customers.

These solutions are driven by tokenisation to ensure safe mobile point-of-sale payments.

Fidesmo CEO and co-founder Mattias Eld said: “With Curve, Fidesmo and our partners can continue the work of broadening and building the number of contactless payment solutions to the market.”

In September last year, Curve forayed into the buy now pay later (BNPL) industry with the launch of its solution called Curve Flex.