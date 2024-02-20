Crédit Agricole du Maroc selects Entrust to provide digital payment experiences. Source: Shutterstock.com

Entrust has been selected by Crédit Agricole du Maroc to provide a more seamless and secure digital payment experience for their customers. By integrating the Entrust Digital Card Solution into their existing payment card program and banking app, Crédit Agricole du Maroc is elevating their customers’ digital payment experiences.

The banking and payments industry is digitising rapidly as financial institutions compete to attract customers with the promise of a better experience. Crédit Agricole du Maroc chose to be an early adopter in Morocco of digital payment features like NFC Payment within their banking app to attract new customers and get an edge in the highly competitive Moroccan market.

Entrust to provide NFC payment, third-party e-wallet tokenisation and secure card display capabilities

Mohammed FIKRAT, President of Crédit Agricole du Maroc, said: “Providing the best possible digital payments experience for our customers is our number one priority. We wanted to tap into the Entrust Digital Card Solution to become one of the first banks to launch these digital capabilities and position ourselves as one of the leaders in banking and payments innovation in Morrocco.”

With more than 2 million private and business customers, Crédit Agricole du Maroc offers financing agricultural investments and social-economic development in rural areas, in addition to classic banking services. The bank is working with Entrust to bring capabilities like in-store Tap-and-Pay powered by the Entrust NFC Issuer Wallet and push-provisioning to third-party e-wallets like Apple Pay. Crédit Agricole du Maroc also plans to integrate secure card display within its banking app for convenient e-commerce transactions.

“Consumers around the world have become accustomed to transacting digitally and seek out similar experiences in banking and payments,” said Tony Ball, President, Payments and Identity at Entrust. “Crédit Agricole du Maroc’s move to digitise the banking experience will bring great value to their customers and can help them increase customer acquisition and a higher use of the digital card for in-store and online transactions.”

