Crédit Agricole and Worldline have unveiled their joint venture CAWL. CAWL is a new payment services brand for merchants in France and embodies the combination of Worldline’s technological experience, offerings and services with Crédit Agricole Group’s commercial performance and distribution power.
It comes with a strategy focused on combining service and proximity to provide merchants with payment services tailored to the unique needs of their sectors.
It will offer all-in-one payment solutions combining acceptance and acquisition and integrating value-added services specific to each business sector: industry-vertical offerings that will simplify merchants’ lives and allow them to focus on what’s essential, the development of their business.
CAWL’s solutions will enable merchants to focus on their growth, effectively manage their commercial performance, optimise their sales, and mitigate fraud risks, thus fostering the development of their business activities.
CAWL will provide complete offerings for all merchants, regardless of size, industry and sales channels
For large merchants, CAWL will offer omnichannel solutions with dedicated commercial teams and expertise for each industry. For professionals and SMEs and starting in 2025, CAWL will roll out all-in-one offerings by industry-verticals. These offerings will be widely distributed by Crédit Agricole Group banks, through dedicated teams and via an entirely digital channel.
CAWL’s offerings will leverage the various technologies and capabilities of Worldline, as well as on Crédit Agricole Group’s deep knowledge of the French market:
These offerings will enable merchants to access multi-currency, multi-country, multi-payment network services, and alternative payment methods, supported by a pan-European acquisition platform and personalised services.
Meriem Echcherfi, CEO of CAWL, said: “CAWL has the ambition to be a major player in payments for all merchants in France, with an offering that combines service, proximity, and high technology, leveraging the strengths of Crédit Agricole and Worldline. We also aim to be a leader in innovation by creating integrated offerings that significantly increase the added value for merchants and, by extension, for their own customers.”