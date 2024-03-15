CPI has announced a referral relationship with MEA Financial Enterprises (MEA). Through the relationship, CPI will offer its Push Provisioning solution to MEA’s customers, allowing cardholders the ability to push their card credentials into a digital wallet by pressing a button in their mobile banking app.
CPI expects that this will expand its client base and enhance the services that MEA provides to its mobile app users, which includes approximately 300 financial institutions.
Rob Dixon, the Vice President of Digital & Business Development, said: “At CPI, we prioritise continuous innovation. Our product portfolio includes various payment options for our customers and their cardholders, including physical cards and complementary digital solutions. We are excited about our relationship with MEA because of the growth opportunities for both our client bases, as well as the benefits for financial institutions associated with MEA and their mobile app users.”
CPI’s Push Provisioning to provide MEA’s financial institutions with an instant solution to their customers’ needs
CPI’s digital product and service portfolio, which includes solutions like Push Provisioning and Card@Once, augments the physical card personalisation options the Company provides its customers. The Company’s end-to-end solutions for various card issuance options meet the changing needs of cardholders. In addition, CPI’s Push Provisioning solution is processor and mobile app agnostic, providing flexibility for both financial institutions and mobile app users.
Ed Rhea, Chief Executive Officer of MEA, commented: “At the heart of our mission is providing our customers with solutions that grow revenue and improve customer satisfaction. By partnering with CPI to offer Push Provisioning, our financial institutions can provide an instant solution to their customers’ needs. In addition, this enhanced offering will help the institutions become more competitive in the marketplace.”
MEA partners with financial institutions across the US to offer dynamic software and marketing solutions that focus on revenue growth and customer satisfaction. The company offers digital solutions like UniFI Banking and supports mobile banking across all operating systems, in addition to providing phone support, a text concierge, and other software tools for financial institutions.
