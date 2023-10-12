Convera has successfully completed the migration of its payments network and customer services to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This allows for strong payment network resiliency, robust layers of security, and unparalleled scale.
Convera leverages decades of industry experience and technology partnerships to deliver money movements to more than 30,000 global customers. Convera’s customers range from small business owners and enterprise treasurers to educational institutions, financial institutions, law firms, and NGOs.
Convera provides offerings from simple currency exchanges to sophisticated hedging solutions. This migration will facilitate end-to-end customer experience, solving previous unmet needs via enhanced data flow, greater security and industry-specific benefits.
Benefits Convera gives customers
Enhanced customer experience, with a 64% decrease in patching time and a reduction in human intervention due to automation. Efficiency through the elimination of manual efforts for application server cycles through scripted automation leading to a 75% reduction in timing. Faster innovation using new features and services can be developed using modern agile methods.
AWS enables Convera to quickly scale up or down its infrastructure on demand, reducing the time spent on procurement, maintenance, and capacity adjustments from months to minutes. This provides greater speed and adaptability in responding to demand growth. This migration to AWS paves the way for the company to further accelerate its growth as a B2B commerce facilitator and innovate towards a digital future via product investments and enhanced scalability.
Convera migrated petabyte-scale data across more than 200 applications with hundreds of databases spread across four legacy data centres to AWS in under ten months. It achieved this fast migration time by implementing a novel ‘lift, twist, and shift’ strategy. Convera ’twisted’ the infrastructure to be ‘lifted’ by re-architecting and automating it using Infrastructure as Code techniques. This added an abstraction layer for flexible and repeatable deployment for ‘shifting’ to AWS, enabling rapid deployment leveraging cloud capabilities.
