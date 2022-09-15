Six-country consortium to launch EU digital wallet pilot

Multi-country consortium to introduce new payments pilot in EU. Credit: Blake Wisz on Unsplash.

A consortium of six countries, including Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia and Norway, led by the Nordic-Baltic eID Project (NOBID), is set to embark on a new pan-European digital wallet pilot.

The cross-border pilot will be carried out in line with the objectives of the European Commission’s EU digital identity (ID) wallet programme. It will be one of the four digital identity wallet pilots in the EU.

The wallet is a biometrically-secured app. Once fully developed, the app will allow European citizens to authenticate their ID as well as avail public and private services and store sensitive digital data in one place.

According to NOBID, the proposed pilot intends to show the integration of payments and ID across borders and in various currencies.

The pilot seeks to focus on payments, one of the priorities in the EU’s digital ID wallet programme.

It will use the existing payment infrastructure in the participating countries to facilitate payment issuance, instant payments, account-to-account transactions as well as both in-store and online payments.

The pilot also aims to complement other initiatives in the EU to support member states and consolidate international payments, including European Payments Initiative (EPI) and Digital Euro.

Various banking and payments firms such as Germany’s DSGV, Norway’s DNB and BankID, Denmark’s Nets and others have supported the project.

Technology companies, including Thales, iProov, Signicat, RB, Auðkenni are also members of the consortium. Merchants such as Elkjøp in Norway and REWE-group in Germany will test the payment solution once its developed.

The NOBID led consortium project manager Tor Alvik said: “For the EU digital ID wallet to thrive, it needs a reference implementation that sets the bar high.

“The consortium has all the ingredients for success: multi-nation participation; extensive digital identity experience; a hugely compelling use case and the backing of the best in the banking and payments industry.”