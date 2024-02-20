Conferma announces rebranding initiative. Source: Shutterstock.com

Conferma, formerly known as Conferma Pay, has announced a major rebranding initiative with a mission to make it simple for any company, anywhere in the world, to connect and do business.

Driven by the goal to streamline payment processes globally, Conferma aims to empower businesses across diverse ecosystems to seamlessly connect and pay. Recognising the challenges posed by outdated payment systems, Conferma commits to delivering innovative solutions that enable faster, simpler payments, unlocking untapped opportunities for businesses worldwide.

Rebrand comes after being purchased by travel software and technology company Sabre in 2022

Jason Lalor, CEO of Conferma, said: “Our goal is to apply technology to break down barriers and advance connectivity in the global business landscape. With our extensive ecosystem and unparalleled footprint in the travel marketplace in particular, Conferma is uniquely positioned to serve as a central network facilitating seamless transactions between businesses and their banking partner of choice.

“Having been in position at Conferma for the last 12 months, it’s clear that we have incredibly talented people and industry leading products. Conferma has been the leader in driving virtual payments growth for almost two decades. Our focus is to continue to strengthen and serve that travel ecosystem while also utilising our underlying technology to connect new ecosystems in areas such as Account Payables and procurement. Additionally, we will continue to invest and lead in invoice reconciliation with our Snap+ product, here in 2024 and beyond.”

In line with its commitment to enhancing customer experience, Conferma has introduced an enhanced customer service function, providing round-the-clock dedicated support 24/7, 365 days a year. This initiative emphasises Conferma’s commitment to ensuring the smooth and simple use of its virtual card technology by businesses worldwide.

The rebrand comes after travel software and technology company Sabre’s acquisition of Conferma in August 2022, which was followed by Mastercard making a minority investment in Conferma in November 2022.

