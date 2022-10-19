Coinbase, Primer partner to make crypto a standard payment option

Through Primer, merchants can add Coinbase Commerce to their checkout page. Credit: Kanchanara on Unsplash.

Coinbase and Primer, a payments and commerce automation platform, have agreed on a strategic integration, enabling merchants worldwide to offer crypto as a standard payment method.

After registering with Primer, merchants can add Coinbase’s platform Coinbase Commerce to their checkout page with the help of a few clicks.

Primer’s Universal Checkout makes it a quick process for merchants to facilitate crypto payments for their customers, stated the firm.

The integration seeks to meet soaring demand by customers to make purchases using cryptocurrencies.

The collaboration will also benefit merchants with reduced fees and risk of chargeback rates and near-instant settlements. Besides, it will futureproof checkouts for businesses across industries.

Coinbase Commerce group product manager Roy Zhang said: “The payments landscape is evolving at a rapid pace, and consumers are expressing a tremendous amount of excitement for crypto payments.

“Merchants are faced with the challenge of building seamless checkout experiences that offer consumers the flexibility they want.

“With Coinbase Commerce and Primer working together, any merchant can make secure cryptocurrency payments as readily available to their customers as traditional payment methods like credit cards.”

Primer co-founder Gabriel Le Roux said: “We share an ambition to make crypto a commonly accepted payment method, and we want to help merchants implement it with the same ease and speed they’d experience with any other payment method.

“With Primer’s unique, no-code integration, merchants anywhere in the world can now add crypto to their checkout in just a few clicks.”

Currently, Primer and Coinbase are working on simplifying crypto payment acceptance.

In February this year, Coinbase introduced a free pilot programme, allowing users to send crypto funds to their friends and family in Mexico.