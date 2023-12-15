Citizens has announced the full rollout of a new sustainably manufactured Mastercard Debit and ATM Card. The card is designed and manufactured to fuel sustainability and accessibility, the new cards are manufactured using 90% recycled PVC and feature Mastercard’s unique Touch Card notch, which improves card recognition for customers who are blind and partially sighted.
The new debit and ATM cards carry Mastercard’s sustainable card badge, which carries validation from an independent certification program. Using current industry benchmarks, cards are verified if they meaningfully reduce energy consumption, material consumption, carbon footprint and waste.
Citizens to use Mastercard’s Touch Card feature
Citizens was the first bank in the US to introduce Mastercard’s Touch Card feature, first implemented in May 2023 on the Citizens Private Client World Elite Mastercard and now on all Citizens debit and ATM cards. Each card has a differently shaped, tactile notch on its sides rounded for debit and ATM and squared for credit, so customers can easily tell their cards apart by feel, especially important as more cards are being issued as flat objects, without the customary embossing of name and card number.
Mastercard’s Touch Card design has been thoroughly vetted and endorsed by industry organisations around the world and tested against a variety of POS terminals and ATMs, ensuring a seamless experience for cardholders.
Brendan Coughlin, Vice Chair and Head of Consumer Banking at Citizens, said: “The full conversion of our new Mastercard debit and ATM cards is another milestone in our expanded, strategic partnership with Mastercard, a collaboration that embodies our shared commitment to innovation, inclusivity and unparalleled customer experience. As our customers’ trusted financial advisors, we are committed to providing more sustainable and accessible products that reduce our environmental impact and help our customers and communities thrive.”
John Levitsky, President, U.S. Financial Institutions, Mastercard, added: “At Mastercard, we’re committed to integrating environmental sustainability and inclusive technology to make consumer experiences seamless, safe and secure while protecting our planet. With partners like Citizens and cards like the new Citizens Mastercard Debit and ATM Cards, people can feel confident that their payment choice reflects our shared values.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData