Citi enhances the Citi Premier Card with new benefits. Source: Shutterstock.com

Citi has announced the Citi Strata Premier Card, an enhancement of the existing Citi Premier Card. It now offers increased benefits and more opportunities to earn ThankYou Points with the same $95 annual fee and Mastercard as the payments network.

Accompanying the new name is a modern card design featuring distinctive treatments and sweeping wave lines.

Anthony Merola, Head of Proprietary Products for U.S. Branded Cards at Citi, said: “We heard from our cardmembers that they want be rewarded for their travels as well as their everyday spending. The Citi Strata Premier Card now offers extra ways for cardmembers to earn on travel and turn their purchases into future experiences.”

The refreshed Citi Strata Premier Card offers new benefits

One of the new benefits is 10 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals and Attractions when booking through the Citi Travel site.

It also provides help staying protected with four new travel protection benefits: Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption (Common Carrier), Trip Delay, Lost or Damaged Luggage and Car Rental (MasterRental Coverage).

In addition to the new benefits, Citi Strata Premier cardmembers will continue to enjoy access to all existing benefits including:

3 ThankYou Points for each $1 spent on Air Travel, restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations and all other purchases

Once per calendar year, users can enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through the Citi Travel site. As well as no foreign transaction fees.

Jason Lane, Executive Vice President, Global Account Management at Mastercard, said: “Over three quarters of American consumers are likely to leverage credit card travel benefits, so we partnered with Citi to refresh a card product that enhances their traveller experiences. We’ve focused on essential benefits that travellers value, by adding protections that help make sure every journey is plain-sailing.”