Galileo is a fintech company that helps other fintechs, financial institutions, and brands build financial solutions for their customers.

The extended agreement with Central Payments ensures Galileo’s payment solutions continue to be delivered through the Open*CP platform.

Open*CP Fintech Marketplace is an API platform that gives fintechs and brands access to the payments ecosystem.

Eric Cotton, executive vice president and general manager at Central Payments, commented: “We refer to Open*CP as an API marketplace because we are committed to enabling choice for users among top industry providers”, Cotton said. “Galileo was the first payments processor in the ecosystem because of our long working relationship and shared vision of the future of embedded payments and financial technology.”

Central Payments provides payments technology and issuing solutions for fintech and embedded finance businesses. In addition to Open*CP, the company operates a startup fintech accelerator called “Falls Fintech” and delivers fintech industry news.

In March, Central Payments partnered with Fiserv to offer a banking-as-a-service (BAAS) platform, products and services to fintechs enterprise businesses and payment facilitators, as well as access to a network of sponsor banks.

Seth Mcguire, chief revenue officer at Galileo, also welcomed the partnership extension with Central Payments.

“As a leading enabler of BaaS and embedded finance, Galileo, and companies like Central Payments, are transforming the way financial services are delivered”, McGuire said.

“Our API-forward approach and scalable, extensible platform enable innovative brands to build the next generation of financial products to meet customers at their point of need.”