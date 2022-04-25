CellPoint teams up with MTC Game to bolster payment options for gamers

CellPoint Digital, which provides digital commerce and payment solutions, has partnered with MTC Game to offer additional payment options to video gamers.

MTC Game, which offers an online platform for digital codes and services to gamers, will tap CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform to enhance the checkout experience for the gamers.

This will allow customers to pay through popular payment methods including bank transfer and mobile money options.

The companies will initially focus on Africa with plans to expand the scope of the partnership into other regions in future.

Related

MTC Game business development manager Sinan BAĞ said: “We are excited to expand our payment offering for customers in Africa as we know it will give players in the region more seamless access to the games they want to enjoy.

“CellPoint Digital has been hugely supportive in making this happen. Their close consultative approach on which cross-border payment partners we need to approach, and how to best utilise their platform to meet our market goals, has been indispensable. We look forward to adding more payment methods to our platform and taking on new territories together with the CellPoint Team.”

The partnership will enable MTC Game to adopt a multi-acquirer payments model that is expected to provide additional growth opportunities in Africa.

Furthermore, CellPoint’s intelligent routing, growing authorisations, and system uptime transparency is expected to help the firm grow its top-line revenue.

The tie-up will also help MTC Game bring down its operational cost of accepting cross border payments.

CellPoint Digital CEO Kristian Gjerding commented: “By partnering with MTC Game, we are helping our new partner with its expansion plans. The video game sector has always felt like a natural extension of our success in the gambling and retail industries, and we are excited to disrupt payments in this dynamic vertical.”

In January this year, CellPoint raised $25m in an equity financing round to accelerate its global expansion and support its entry to new markets.