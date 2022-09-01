CellPoint Digital, Cybersource partner to help merchants combat payment fraud

CellPoint Digital, Cybersource have collaborated to provide merchants with a new solution for fraud management. Credit: CellPoint Digital.

Payment technology provider CellPoint Digital and Cybersource have collaborated to provide a new solution for merchants to counter payment fraud.

The new solution can aggregate the transaction data across multiple acquires and helps merchants in fraud management.

CellPoint Digital will leverage Cybersource’s Decision Manager to provide a new fraud management solution.

Cybersource’s Decision Manager leverages machine learning to help merchants automatically classify transactions as good, bad, or suspicious.

The Decision Manager has insights from more than 141 billion VisaNet transactions to help merchants boost their acceptance rates and reduce their review rates.

CellPoint Digital CEO Kristian Gjerding said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to helping merchants simplify back-office complexities, we are proud to team up with Cybersource because their best-in-class Decision Manager fraud management tool simplifies and aggregates data to provide merchants with a critically important unified view.

“Decision Manager is a perfect fit in our product portfolio as we strive to offer end-to-end solutions that empower merchants to have greater control of their payments ecosystem, turning payments into a strategic business advantage.”

For the second consecutive year, fraud costs and KPIs increased across the world as per the annual fraud report of Cybersource.

In January this year, CellPoint Digital raised $25m in an equity financing round to accelerate its global expansion.