CCAvenue.ae has announced the introduction of its mobile-based QR Code payment solution in the United Arab Emirates market. Merchants can now tap into the offline payments landscape. It is a strategic move marking the company’s debut on the international stage of offline payment solutions.
Arun Jeevaraj, Vice President, Business & Operations, UAE & Saudi Arabia, CCAvenue.ae, said: “For the first time, we are foraying into the offline payment space in the UAE market with our innovative QR-Code payment offerings for merchants.” He further shared that the company has onboarded multiple merchants in last few months including establishments in Dubai like Prime Association Management, a renowned homeowners’ association, and Jaffer Bhai’s The Biryani King of Bombay, which operates in Dubai.
CCAvenue TapPay comes to the UAE market
To further solidify its hold on offline payment space, the company is set to unveil CCAvenue TapPay (SoftPoS) in the UAE market as part of CCAvenue.ae, to offer offline payment options for merchants. This payment software can be downloaded from Google Playstore, and it can transform any NFC-enabled mobile device into easy-to-use POS machines.
Mr. Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd said: “The intent is to furnish comprehensive solutions, offline along with online payments, to our clients.” The UAE marks the company’s debut in the international arena for its offline payment solutions, signifying a pioneering milestone for its global expansion with offline payment solutions. Infibeam Avenues Ltd already has established a significant presence in key global markets, spanning the USA, Australia, the MENA region and beyond.
For nearly a decade, the company has cultivated its presence within the online payment landscape in the UAE market, primarily through its payment gateway brand, CCAvenue.ae. This payment service has attracted a prestigious clientele hailing from a diverse array of industries, encompassing retail, hospitality, airlines, and the service sector. CCAvenue.ae can now boast to have clientele of over 5,000 entities, notably, among these clients are prominent property developers, including iconic names such as Burj Khalifa, Emaar, Damac, Nakheel, and Trump Golf Dubai.
