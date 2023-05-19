As part of the expansion, Cashplus will continue to provide its staff with free travel passes to use on the Paddington Shuttle service.

The Liverpool office expansion reinforces Cashplus’s commitment to providing better customer support in the UK.

Colin Webb, director of Operations at Cashplus Bank, said: “The business case for expanding our second headquarters in Liverpool, and doubling down on our commitment to the Northwest, was straightforward.

“This is a dynamic city and one of the UK’s biggest financial centres with a wide community of financial services and technology experts, not to mention an excellent future talent pool with two leading universities”, Webb continued. “Over the next few years, we hope to continue to grow our presence in Liverpool, bringing jobs and opportunities to the area.”

Founded in 2005, Cashplus achieved full banking status in February 2021. The bank provides lending and digital account services for entrepreneurs, independent businesses and consumers. It is based at The Spine in Paddington District, which is serviced by Sciontec AI – a commercial property development company.

Leanne Katsande, head of commercial at Sciontec, also commented on Cashplus’ expansion plans.

“Attracting Cashplus Bank to The Spine was a significant moment for Sciontec, and having a fast-growing, leading UK Fintech brand located within the Sciontec AI space has not only added to the dynamic ecosystem but is a driver for even greater job creation, economic growth, and innovation in the coming years”, Katsande said. “We are excited to see what the future has in store for Cashplus and look forward to helping it grow its presence in the building and the wider Knowledge Quarter Liverpool Innovation District in the years to come.”