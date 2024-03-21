CASHIN KSA partners with Fils. Source: Shutterstock.com

CASHIN KSA, and Fils have forged a transformative partnership aimed at enhancing the financial landscape with sustainability at its core. Is a prominent POS and digital payments fintech in the region of Saudi Arabia.

CASHIN KSA and Fils have joined forces to change the approach to climate action in the financial sector. This alliance will empower CASHIN KSA’s network of merchants across Saudi Arabia to integrate Fils’s payments platform. Through this collaboration, merchants will gain the ability to accurately track their environmental impact, mitigate their carbon footprint with high-quality carbon credits, and transparently report their progress.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for Fils which is now expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging CASHIN KSA’s extensive market reach and established presence, Fils is primed to accelerate its growth trajectory and advance its mission of embedding climate positivity into every transaction.

CASHIN KSA becomes the latest in several partnerships for Fils this year

Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils, reacted positively to the announcement. He said: “Our collaboration with CASHIN KSA underscores our commitment to advancing sustainability in the financial sector and aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses to embed climate action into their operations. Together, we are not only driving positive environmental change but also supporting the climate goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.”

According to Omar Al Rammah, CEO of CASHIN KSA, commented: “Our collaboration with Fils marks a significant step forward in our journey towards a more sustainable future. By integrating Fils’s cutting-edge technology into our payments infrastructure, we are advancing our commitment to environmental responsibility and paving the way for a greener financial ecosystem.”

Fils has formed several similar partnerships recently, focusing on driving sustainability in digital payments. This year, Fils formed alliances with Telr and Geidea.

