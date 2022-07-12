Capri and Adept form Argyle Payments for specialty markets

Capri Payments in partnership with Adept Payments has launched a new venture, Argyle Payments LLC, to offer payments solution for specialty markets.

The newly launched company will focus on processing payments in e-commerce, conventional retail and alternative payment sectors.

Argyle Payments combines Adept’s commercial and sales capabilities and Capri’s operational knowhow.

It seeks to provide several services such as financial, health and wellness, travel as well as information technology and alternative products, among others.

The team of Argyle includes Kelby Berg as senior vice president of business development, Tom Koski as director of underwriting and others.

Adept Payments CEO Eric Kellogg said: “Capri has great operational strength, particularly in customer service and governance, while Adept is very entrepreneurial and sales oriented.

“This synergy enables Argyle to have a unique and balanced perspective when servicing agents and merchants. By defining the specific needs of our clients, we tailor the right payment solutions geared towards the success of their business.

“After building the Adept portfolio steadily over the past decade, Joe and I look forward to exponential growth with Argyle as the premier specialty markets payments solution.”

Kellogg, who previously served as director of the Americas for TR Fastenings, founded Adept Payments in 2011.

Adept Payments is an independent sales company providing merchant services.

Capri Payments CEO Joseph Dalysaid: “Eric and I have worked together for many years and have a great relationship.

“Our teams are a good fit, in terms of business, culture, complementary skillsets and target markets. Argyle will have a more diverse portfolio and significantly improved scalability as a result of this venture.”

Daly, who has around 20 years of experience in operations and risk management, founded Capri Payments to serve the specialty markets.