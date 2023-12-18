CaixaBank and ONCE improve POS terminals’ accessibility for blind people. Source: Shutterstock.com

CaixaBank has implemented a new functionality that enables blind people to make purchases with increased security at establishments with touch POS terminals. This functionality, launched in collaboration with ONCE, will be updated automatically on all latest generation Android POS terminals provided by CaixaBank to establishments. As a result, the bank reinforces the safety of payments made by people with visual impairments, who currently depend on others to make them and enter their PIN.

This new functionality allows for the activation of the “Accessible Mode” on the POS terminal by tapping twice on the button located at the bottom left corner of the payment screen. Once activated, a voiceover informs of the amount to be paid and gives instructions on how to pay by card. If the transaction requires a PIN, a special screen will appear, where a voiceover gives instructions on how to introduce the code.

After successfully implementing the “Accessible Mode” in trial businesses, this new functionality is already available for newly activated POS terminals. An update will be rolled out starting in December and ending in the first quarter of 2024 for terminals that have already been activated.

With this new functionality, CaixaBank and Comercia Global Payments reinforce their Android POS product, which enables and improves efficacy in the management of payments to professionals and self-employed workers, businesses and companies.

This POS model has multiple functionalities built into the terminal that allow businesses to receive payments in the customers’ currency, easily split a bill by using the calculator integrated in the payment process or to collaborate with social action programmes by rounding up payments for charity purposes, among other options.

CaixaBank committed to accessibility

This launch is added to the “Braille Pack”, a service implemented by CaixaBank through its subsidiary specialising in payment methods, CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, and in collaboration with ONCE. The “Braille Pack” is designed so that people with visual impairments can use any type of card issued with Braille reading/writing code. This is a step forward in its commitment to be an inclusive and accessible bank for everyone.

The bank understands accessibility in a broad sense, which means not only offering its customers the largest possible number of channels to access its products and services but also working to ensure that these channels can be used by the largest possible number of people. It is thus working to eliminate any physical and sensorial barriers that may prevent people with disabilities from accessing its facilities or its products and services.