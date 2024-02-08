Brite Payments has announced that it has joined The Payments Association EU as a Patron Member. The membership underlines Brite’s commitment to industry collaboration as it expands its product offering across Europe.
Brite Payments enables instant account-to-account (A2A) payments and payouts, leveraging Europe’s open banking infrastructure. Brite announced a $60m fundraise in October 2023 and is expanding its presence in markets across Europe in 2024, while investing in its technology stack, most notably Brite Instant Payments Network (Brite IPN), the company’s proprietary network for processing instant payments.
The Payments Association EU provides a forum for industry collaboration, where members can share best practices and work together to strengthen the broader payments sector. Together with its partner organisations in the UK and Asia, The Payments Association EU promotes secure and efficient payment solutions, while safeguarding the interests of consumers and businesses.
“We are looking forward to playing an active role in the Association and addressing common challenges together”
Thibault de Barsy, Vice-Chairman & General Manager, The Payments Association EU, said: “Instant payments are shaking up the status quo in European payments and emerging as one of the most promising use cases for the open banking framework. Brite Payments are championing this emerging category of payments and we are thrilled to welcome them to The Payments Association EU.”
By collaborating with The Payments Association, Brite aims to support the Association’s mission, as well as growing awareness of the potential of instant bank payments to address merchant pain points. In a macroeconomic environment that remains challenging, businesses are actively looking for ways to more effectively manage payments, including integrating payment methods that allow them to reduce operational costs and address fraud threats.
Lena Hackelöer, Founder & CEO, Brite Payments, commented: “The Payments Association EU brings our industry together and advocates strongly for its members and for the broader payments ecosystem. As instant payments gain traction across Europe, we are looking forward to playing an active role in the Association and addressing common challenges together, as well as sharing best practices on navigating the evolving regulatory landscape, this is more important than ever with PSD3 and the PSR on the horizon.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData