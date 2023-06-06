Brite Instant Payments eliminates payment redirects; its ‘Single Sign’ option allows consumers to complete payments up to 40% faster, using top-of-mind information and circumventing the need for account creation or registration.

In addition, Brite has appointed Philippe Rousseau as head of the Benelux Region. Rousseau has previously held various senior positions at SOFORT and Klarna and has gained knowledge in account-to-account (A2A) and open banking payments.

The two moves come as the Belgian market becomes an increasingly attractive digital economy destination for businesses.

“Benelux is an important region to our development, and it’s fantastic to have Philippe on board to lead the charge. Extending our coverage demonstrates the continued growth of Brite and reaffirms our commitment to bringing a true out-of-the-box instant payments offering to merchants across Europe”, said Lena Hackelöer, CEO and founder of Brite Payments.

Brite Payments is a fintech based in Stockholm, providing instant payments and open banking technology to process payments between consumers and online merchants in real-time.

Brite: History and comments

In a previous interview for Verdict, Hackelöer, who had previously worked for Klarna, said the decision to build her own startup – now Brite – came after a lunch with a man who’d become Brite’s first investor.

“You should do it, and I will give you the money”, Hackelöer recalled in her interview with Verdict. “So he almost convinced me to do it.”

Rousseau also commented on Brite’s latest developments: “Awareness of the benefits of instant bank payment solutions is growing amongst merchants, and we’re delighted to offer more comprehensive coverage across the Benelux region with a superior customer experience and seamless instant payments.

“It’s an exciting time to join Brite, and I’m looking forward to driving our growth in this dynamic region through the rest of the year and beyond”, he continued.