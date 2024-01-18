Brightwell partners with Visa. Source: Shutterstock.com

Brightwell has announced that it has formed a new collaboration with Visa. Brightwell is a provider of cross-border global payments enablement and has implemented Visa Direct. This will now facilitate payouts to eligible bank accounts and wallets around the world.

This makes Brightwell the first Visa-enablement platform provider in North America to offer all cross-border payment modalities enabled by Visa Direct, Visa’s digital payment network helping improve global money movement. Visa Direct provides reach to over 8.5 billion endpoints capacity including over 3 billion cards, more than 3 billion accounts and 2.5 billion digital wallets.

Larry Hipp, Brightwell Chief Executive Officer, said: “The implementation of Visa Direct’s account and wallet payment capabilities expands our network to more than 8.5B endpoints capability in 160 currencies.” said Larry Hipp, Brightwell Chief Executive Officer. This gives Brightwell the ability to send money across borders to eligible cards, bank accounts and wallets around the world. Through our collaboration with Visa, we bring more payment options and reach to our banking, program manager and corporate clients.”

Brightwell to provide reliable cross-border payment solutions

As banks and corporations are becoming increasingly global, they need reliable, cross-border payment solutions. Together Visa Direct and Brightwell will endeavour to provide their clients with quick and easy global payments.

McKinsey’s 2023 Global Payments Report shows global payments revenue grew by double digits for the second consecutive year, reaching an all-time high of more than $2.2trn. The report also revealed instant payments are increasing.

Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, North America head of Visa Direct, commented: “As the global payments industry continues to reach new markets, Visa remains focused on helping to foster innovation and support new payment experiences across the ecosystem. Through this collaboration with Brightwell, we’re excited to extend Visa Direct’s vast reach to more consumers around the world, helping them quickly access via accounts and wallets as endpoints.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download