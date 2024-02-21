BR-DGE has announced its integration with PayPal to offer merchants payment choices and flexibility at online checkouts. This collaboration between the two companies offers the latest integrations for BR-DGE merchants with PayPal’s complete payments platform (PPCP) and the PayPal Braintree platform.
PayPal’s complete payments platform (PPCP) enables businesses of all sizes across the global economy to drive conversion by giving them the ability to reduce friction at checkout, offering customers an easy way to pay online and in-app. Through this collaboration, BR-DGE’s merchants will have access to the latest PayPal technology enabling them to offer payment innovations to consumers via BR-DGE Connect, its payments ecosystem connectivity tool. Merchants will be able to access PayPal’s full stack of payment methods and features, including PayPal Pay Later and Venmo in the US coming later this year, and offer consumers flexibility at checkout.
BR-DGE merchants will have access to PayPal Braintree
Recent research from BR-DGE found that 32% of consumers say the availability of payment options is a high priority in their purchasing decisions. Leveraging PayPal’s existing foothold and global strength in payment acceptance, BR-DGE can meet this demand for merchants and deliver a better payment experience for consumers via a scalable checkout solution.
As part of the integration, BR-DGE merchants will also have access to PayPal Braintree, allowing them to reach more buyers and drive higher conversion among customers. PayPal Braintree empowers consumers globally with the ability to pay how they want at e-commerce retailers. BR-DGE merchants can now access solutions from a trusted and experienced brand that empowers hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants across more than 200 markets, and offer these services to consumers via one single integration.
Tom Voaden, Head of Partnerships and Channel Sales at BR-DGE, said: “We are on a mission to empower merchants with the latest payment innovations the industry has to offer. By partnering with PayPal, we are able to meet merchant and consumer needs with an easy-to-use and frictionless payment solution. As we look to process over £1.5 billion of transactions this year, this partnership will help our merchants drive revenues and provide customers with the best possible payment experience. We look forward to working with the PayPal team on this collaboration.”
