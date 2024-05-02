Borderless AI partners with Nium. Source: Shutterstock.com

Borderless AI, an Employer of Record (EOR) services provider, has announced its strategic partnership with Nium. aiming to enhance cross-border payments in the EOR industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and speed in global employment and payroll solutions.

The traditional EOR process often faces delays and inefficiencies in cross-border payments, leading to administrative bottlenecks and hindered business operations. With Nium’s technology integration, Borderless AI is able to streamline operations, offering faster, more efficient, and secure payment solutions. This enables organisations to confidently navigate international complexities, seamlessly pay employees and contractors, and manage remote teams more efficiently.

Borderless AI can now provide clients with instant transfer of funds through Nium’s platform

Nium’s advanced payment infrastructure and global network facilitate seamless fund transfers across borders, eliminating intermediaries and significantly reducing transaction times. Borderless AI can now provide clients with instant transfer of funds through Nium’s platform, enabling efficient management of payroll, taxes, expenses, and financial obligations across more than 190 countries.

Willson Cross, CEO of Borderless AI, said: “Our collaboration with Nium represents a significant leap in delivering multi-country payroll and unmatched value to our customers. By leveraging Nium’s innovative technology, we empower businesses to efficiently manage their global workforce while ensuring timely and secure cross-border payments.”

Some benefits derived by organisations like Affiniti Finance and MG2 Corporation include faster and more affordable cross-border payments and worldwide access to 190+ countries and 100 currencies, with funds available real-time in 100 markets. It will also help to scale globally in a compliant manner, by adhering to local regulations and maintaining robust security measures.

Prajit Nanu, CEO and Co-founder of Nium, added: “Borderless AI is contributing to the changing Employer of Record industry and we are excited to be a part of their journey. By integrating our real-time cross-border payment solutions with Borderless AI’s EOR expertise, we empower businesses to transcend geographical barriers and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

