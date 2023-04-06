By introducing a headless alternative to Magento’s native checkout, brands can use Adobe Commerce to elevate checkout experiences without running the risk, cost, or complexity of re-platforming.

This new checkout solution is a first step towards a composable SaaS e-commerce infrastructure.

Peter Karpas, CEO at Bold Commerce, commented: “Brands need to meet their shoppers – and enable checkout – on their digital channels they’re on, but this can seem like a huge undertaking when they’re still trying to solve for checkout abandonment on their e-commerce sites

“This new integration not only makes it possible for brands on Adobe Commerce to launch custom checkout experiences but allows them to optimise these experiences in real-time to make sure they’re continuously maximising checkout completion rates and driving revenue”, Karpas added.

Bold Commerce is a tech company powering tailored checkout experiences for omnichannel retail and DTC brands. According to the company, around 48% of shoppers abandon checkout before completing a purchase on e-commerce sites.

For that reason, Bold Checkout enables brands to fully customise their checkout experiences without checkout flows.

With Bold’s API-first, open architecture brands provide a customisable checkout experience or can opt for pre-built templates and integrations with payment gateways, as well as tax, fraud, shipping and marketing solutions.