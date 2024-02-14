BNY Mellon, a multinational financial services corporation, has introduced its next-generation ETF basket building platform.

The complete platform will give asset managers with a digital flow that uses start-of-day net asset value (NAV) data to present critical market-making information to liquidity providers.

In the quickly expanding ETF industry, this solution will help asset managers value, create, and disseminate basket information more effectively, allowing them to better serve their clients.

Christine Waldron, global head of fund services, BNY Mellon stated: “Through evolving our technology platform, this ultra-transparent user portal connects market participants to ETFs at any point in the lifecycle and strengthens the broader ETF ecosystem.”

The platform was designed and developed by BNY Mellon in partnership with its clients to meet the changing needs of ETF managers.

Users of the platform who are asset managers will have the ability to alter and obtain ETF baskets using the API. They will also be able to see the workflow and status of pending processing exceptions by gaining external access to the platform via the client gateway.

Moreover, this current version builds on recent investments in ETF workflow improvement, such as the intelligent basket builder bespoke negotiation tool and asset flow analytics dashboard in 2022, as well as financial information exchange (FIX) protocol integration in 2023.

“This breakthrough in ETF technology can help greatly reduce complexity in the front-office ETF process,” added Bob Humbert, global head of ETF product, BNY Mellon. “The result is a workflow which enables portfolio managers and support staff to fully focus on key objectives—to manage existing strategies more efficiently, generate ideas for new best-in-class ETF products and better serve liquidity providers and end investors.”

For fund providers in the US, Europe, Canada, and Asia-Pacific, BNY Mellon‘s ETF platform offers complete technical support for around 2,000 ETFs, providing an all-in-one global solution.

Utilising data and 240 years of knowledge, BNY Mellon has managed, moved, and safeguarded almost $50trn in assets for clients across the financial lifecycle.