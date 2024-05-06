BNPL to account for 7.7% of e-commerce payments in APAC by 2028 image credit: shutterstock

Buy now pay later (BNPL) has become a popular payment tool in Asia-Pacific (APAC), due to increasing demand for short-term credit coupled with growing consumer preference for online shopping. Given its popularity, the BNPL to account for 7.7% of e-commerce payments in Asia-Pacific by 2028

Already popular in countries like Australia and New Zealand, BNPL is gradually gaining traction in other APAC markets as well. GlobalData’s E-Commerce Analytics reveals that, BNPL accounted for 4.4% of e-commerce payments in 2023 in the APAC region, which is further expected to rise to 5.4% in 2024.

Shivani Gupta, Senior Banking and Payments Analyst at GlobalData, said: “BNPL payment solution is widely popular as an alternative payment option in the region with large number of payments and fintech companies competing for a slice of this market. The increasing demand for this solution is supported by high consumer awareness, rising demand for short-term finance, especially among the millennials, and proliferation of BNPL service providers.”

Within the region, Australia and New Zealand have higher adoption rates compared to their peers. The share of BNPL solutions in the total e-commerce payments in Australia is estimated at 21.5% in 2023, while it is 11.9% in New Zealand. Other Asian markets are also catching up to this with countries like Singapore, India, Indonesia and Japan now seeing high adoption of BNPL services.

BNPL has high growth potential in countries like India, which has low credit card penetration and limited access to formal credit. India has seen the fastest jump in BNPL share in the region, which increased from 0.1% of e-commerce sales in 2019 to an estimated 5.8% in 2023.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

A burgeoning e-commerce market is also expected to support the rapid growth of BNPL services in India. For instance, Flipkart offers a pay-later service, allowing users to make online purchases in monthly instalments. Similarly, Amazon, which is the leading player in this space, offers its own Pay Later option, allowing consumers to make payments for their purchases in 3-12 monthly instalments. As of December 2023, there were over 8 million customer sign-ups on Amazon Pay Later.

BNPL regulation on the horizon

As BNPL gains traction, concerns such as BNPL services encouraging impulse purchases and concerns of over-indebtedness have emerged. In response, the central banks in the region are gradually taking regulatory steps. For instance, New Zealand’s Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs proposed a regulation in November 2022 to bring BNPL under the purview of ‘Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003’, which governs all regular credit services like credit cards and personal loans.

According to the proposed regulation, like other credit providers, BNPL lenders are also required to assist borrowers to make informed decisions and help them with repayment during unforeseen circumstances. Borrowers will be protected from unreasonable default fees and BNPL providers would provide compensation to borrowers if any rules were breached. The regulation will become effective from September 2024.