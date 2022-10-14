BlueSnap, BitPay join forces on crypto payouts

Businesses will be able to accept payments in 15 cryptocurrencies. Credit: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay.

Payment orchestration platform BlueSnap has forged an alliance with cryptocurrency payments firm BitPay to help businesses accept payments in crypto.

As part of the tie-up, businesses will be able to accept and get paid in as much as 15 cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies across the globe.

These cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and five USD-enabled stable coins, among others.

The fiat currencies covered by the partnership are – USD, EURO, GBP, PESO, CAD, AUD, NZD.

BitPay VP of Marketing Merrick Theobald said: “As many as 85% of major retailers already accept some form of crypto payment, and even small businesses are picking up on the trend with one-third of SMBs beginning to accept crypto.

“Together, BitPay and BlueSnap will bring this popular payment method to more businesses and consumers globally.”

The uniformity in crypto protocols across the globe will allow BlueSnap’s customers to carry out business with their global stakeholders efficiently, stated the firm.

By accepting payments in crypto, businesses can reduce processing costs as well as connect with new customers and avail zero chargebacks.

BlueSnap CEO Ralph Dangelmaier said: “We are excited to partner with BitPay, one of the most well-respected crypto companies in the industry.

“Our work together further supports BlueSnap’s strategic growth, and we are eager to make an impact in this new space.

“We look forward to driving further payments innovation through growing technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency.”

In May this year, BlueSnap announced an extension of its collaboration with Splitit to provide merchants with buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) options.