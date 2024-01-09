Bluefin has announced the availability of a new ShieldConex capability providing token and/or EMV/P2PE based processing services to any payment processor, as well as protecting Personally Identifiable Information and Protected Health Information (PII/PHI) endpoints. The endpoint-agnostic upgrade to ShieldConex unlocks enormous value by minimising the PCI and PII footprint while avoiding long-term processor lock in.
Bluefin is an integrated payments company in PCI-validated Point-to-Point (P2PE) encryption and tokenisation service which protects payment and sensitive data. This patent pending capability from Bluefin will detokenise data in real-time and forward it to any processor for authorisation. To address the needs of retailers, this solution was also enhanced to process PCI/P2PE-protected EMV payments. Enterprise/Tier-1 retailers now have a processor independent solution for tokenisation and P2PE protected EMV payments that can be delivered to their processor of choice.
This update enhances ShieldConex’s existing tokenisation and data anonymisation service by adding secure proxy capabilities to any endpoint for card-present and card-not-present processing. Additionally, proxy services for PII and PHI data are also supported by this new service. These new updates deliver the framework so merchants, and their partners, are not required to have PCI, PII, or PHI data on their networks or systems.
Tim Barnett, Bluefin’s Chief Information Officer, said: “Tier 1 merchants often have multi-processor strategies to achieve payment flexibility, redundancy, and independence. Avoiding processor lock-in is now a requirement for most large organisations. By combining universal tokenisation with our existing ShieldConex and Decryptx solutions, Bluefin is uniquely positioned to solve the complex payment and data security needs of tier 1 merchants.”
New features of ShieldConex
Solution features include realtime tokenisation and detokenisation of data to processor endpoint, realtime P2PE decryption of PCI cardholder data to processor endpoint, generation of format preserving tokens from EMV/P2PE transactions, Token sharing with partners and affiliates, and the ability for merchants to switch between processors without re-keying terminals. ShieldConex is part of Bluefin’s payment and data security suite of solutions that protects payment, PII and PHI data throughout the entire customer journey.
