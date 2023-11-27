Bluefin has announced it has teamed up with ID TECH to deliver PCI-validated advanced encryption standard (AES) encryption solutions to Bluefin’s customers and partners using their Decryptx and PayConex payment security solutions. AES is a specification for the encryption of electronic data established by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
Through this collaboration, Bluefin customers ordering new ID TECH SREDKey 2 encrypting keypads can receive the benefits of AES, a significantly stronger security protocol for protecting sensitive cardholder data. Recently Bluefin added Mastercard to its Click to Pay, providing a seamless checkout option for merchants.
“One of the first in the industry to commercialise the AES standard”
Tim Barnett, Chief Information Officer at Bluefin, said: “Through our partnership and collaboration with ID TECH, Bluefin is one of the first in the industry to commercialise the AES standard. The ID TECH SREDKey was one of the very first devices that Bluefin provided as part of our PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution and it has become one of our best-selling P2PE devices, particularly with our over 1,000 healthcare and higher education clients. AES is an important security protocol for many use cases including back-office payment processing, especially for multi-nationals who want to enter credit card numbers in multiple countries. Bluefin can also utilise AES in our ShieldConex tokenisation process.”
Justin Ning, VP of Product Management at ID TECH, commented: “As pioneers in delivering secure payments technology, both companies continue to expand and strengthen our payments offering by offering AES 128 encryption to our mutual customers. AES 128 provides our customers with the latest encryption technology and peace of mind that their payment environment is secure. Supporting AES 128 encryption within ID TECH’s payment hardware and Bluefin’s P2PE solution is a testament to both companies’ commitment to delivering secure payment solutions and we are extremely excited to partner with a long-term partner in Bluefin.”
