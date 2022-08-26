BLIK operator to acquire Slovak mobile payment platform Viamo

Poland’s PSP to debut into international market with Viamo deal. Credit: Firmbee.com on Unsplash.

Polish Payment Standard (PSP), which operates BLIK mobile payment solution, has reached a deal to buy 100% shares of mobile payment platform Viamo.

The move is part of the company’s strategy to enter international markets.

Based in Slovakia, Viamo has been offering peer-to-peer (P2P) payments services across the country since 2013. The firm provides business payments services that are backed by QR codes and payment links.

The company has also served as payment gateway provider through Viamo PayGate. It has forged partnerships with two banking groups, namely Tatra banka and VÚB. However, it serves bank customers in Slovakia through the Viamo Plus mobile application.

The latest deal, value of which has not been disclosed, is set to become operational once it receives approval from Slovakia’s central bank, Národná banka Slovenska (NBS).

It expects to help PSP to bridge the gap in local payment sector that seeks to serve the growing e-commerce industry.

PSP president Dariusz Mazurkiewicz said: “BLIK is widely known as a comprehensive payment system on the Polish market.

“Today, this solution is actively used by over 11.3 million customers and this number is growing with each subsequent quarter. We have gained enormous knowledge, which we want to use also for development outside our country. Already two years ago, we started establishing partnerships with global payment service providers.

“The acquisition of the Slovak company Viamo is another important step for us, which will strengthen our position in the region. We see a huge potential of this market, especially in the context of our action plans throughout the euro area.”