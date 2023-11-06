Bitget introduces fiat gateways with EURO deposits and withdrawals. Source: Shutterstock.com

Bitget has announced the launch of EURO fiat gateway tailored for its institutions. The EURO fiat gateway is tailor-made for all verified Bitget institution accounts, providing offerings and access to deposit and withdrawal features. The new institutional service for EUR transfers ensures a secure environment for transactions with enhanced flexibility and cost-effectiveness on Bitget.

Established in 2018, Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. It serves over 20m users in 100+ countries and regions. The service for EUR transfers is bolstered by advanced security protocols, to ensure the utmost protection for transactions.

Key advantages

One of the key advantages of this service is its minimal fee structure, enabling institutions to benefit from low deposit and withdrawal fees, as low as 0.5%. This approach allows institutions to optimise their transaction costs while enjoying premium transaction limits, providing them with enhanced flexibility. By simply selecting EURO bank deposits as their preferred payment method, institutions can utilise this service for depositing and withdrawing funds. This process ensures a smooth user experience, maximising convenience and efficiency for institutional users on Bitget.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget said: “In response to the increasing demand from institutional investors worldwide, Bitget is dedicated to enhancing accessibility to cryptocurrencies through fiat channels. While the EURO fiat gateway specifically addresses the needs of institutional investors in Europe.

“By recognising the diverse and global nature of the crypto landscape, Bitget aims to cater to the requirements of institutional investors from different regions and markets. We acknowledge that institutional investors play a pivotal role in shaping the development and adoption of digital assets. Therefore, Bitget strives to provide a comprehensive range of services, allowing institutional investors from around the world to seamlessly enter and participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.”

Bitget’s introduction of the EURO fiat gateway aligns with its ongoing efforts to cater to institutional investors’ evolving needs. This development follows a series of strategic enhancements for Bitget institutions, such as the recent partnership with Copper for off-exchange settlement solutions, strategic integration with CCData for institutional-grade digital asset data, and collaboration with Cobo SuperLoop for institutional digital asset custody technologies.

